Two teens shot outside McDonald’s in Jamaica: NYPD

Two teens shot outside McDonald’s in Jamaica; both are in stable condition. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

Two teenagers were shot outside of a McDonald’s in Jamaica on, Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, according to authorities.

Police received a call at about 2:39 p.m regarding a 16-year-old male shot in the torso and a 17-year-old male shot in the torso, right arm and right shoulder outside the McDonald’s located at at 159-01 Jamaica Ave., within the confines of the 103rd Precinct.

The 16-year-old was taken to LIJ Hospital and the 17-year-old was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital. Both are listed both are in stable condition.

According to reports, the two teenagers are not cooperating with police and no perpetrator has been described.

