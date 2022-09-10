Creep sought for attempting to rape sleeping woman in Jamaica: NYPD

Police are searching for the creep who they say attempted to rape a woman who was sleeping outside near the Queens Family Courthouse last month.

According to authorities, the suspect approached a 56-year-old woman who was asleep across the street from the courthouse, located at 151-20 Jamaica Ave. within the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica, around 10:30 p.m. om Aug. 6. The man proceeded to “digitally penetrate” — a sexual act that involves using one or more fingers to penetrate the genital area, police said. He then pulled down the victim’s pants and underwear in an attempt to continue sexually assaulting her.

The woman woke up, causing the creep to flee on Jamaica Avenue toward Archer Avenue, according to authorities.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to North Shore University Hospital for a medical evaluation.

Police on Friday, Sept. 9, released surveillance video and photos of the suspect.

The creep was last seen wearing sunglasses, black headphones, an orange durag, a black T-shirt, black pants and dark colored sneakers.