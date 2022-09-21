Astoria man cuffed in fatal hit-and-run that killed 5-year-old Elmhurst boy: NYPD

Police on Wednesday arrested an Astoria man believed to be behind the hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old East Elmhurst boy earlier this month.

At approximately 5:38 p.m. on Sept. 1 police say Xavier Carchipull, 40, of 33rd Street, was driving a white 2018 Dodge Ram Pickup Truck heading northbound on McIntosh Street when he attempted to make a left hand turn onto 100th Street, where he struck 5-year-old Jonathan Martinez, who was crossing the street with his guardian. Carchipull allegedly fled the scene after the collision.



Martinez, was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.

Carchipull has previously been arrested at least twice for drunk driving, according to police sources.

NYPD warrants officers arrested Carchipull Sept. 21. He is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crime resulting in death and driving an unregistered motor vehicle without inspection and insurance, police said.

Martinez lived just two blocks away from the crime scene near the Helen Marshall Playground and P.S. 127 Aerospace Science Magnet School.

The boy was with his family as they were attempting to cross 100th Street, when Martinez was struck and dragged for several yards before the driver fled the scene, police said. A GoFundMe was organized by a family friend to raise money for funeral costs.

“Jonathan was the sweetest and brightest boy,” the GoFundMe read. “He loved singing and dancing and worshiping the lord. He loved all Spider-Man and car toys. His best friends were his brother Joel, Joshua and his sister Joanna. His personality lightened up the whole room and filled all of our hearts. His family, friends and church will forever miss Jonathan. We do not want his parents to worry about funeral cost at any sort.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said that this tragic accident should have never happened.

“Dangerous drivers should be removed from our streets, and more safety measures like safety cameras and lower speed limits near our schools and public parks must be implemented everywhere so that these tragedies stop happening,” Richards said. “Our hearts go out to Jonathan’s family.”