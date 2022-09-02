Pickup driver sought in fatal hit-and-run that killed 5-year-old East Elmhurst boy Thursday evening: NYPD

A manhunt is underway as the NYPD searches for the driver of a tricked-out pick-up truck who ran over a 5-year-old East Elmhurst boy in a fatal hit-and-run near 100th Street and McIntosh Street on Thursday evening, Sept. 1.

Police from the 115th Precinct responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle just before 5:30 p.m., where officers discovered a youngster lying in the roadway with severe trauma to his head and torso, police said.

EMS rushed the boy to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday morning, Sept. 2, the NYPD identified the boy as Jonathan Martinez, who lived just two blocks away from the crime scene near the Helen Marshall Playground and P.S. 127 Aerospace Science Magnet School.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that a white Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling northbound on McIntosh Street, which had recently been repaved, with no center-line painted yet, when it turned southbound onto 100th Street, striking the 5-year-old.

The youngster was with his parents and attempting to cross 100th Street when he was struck by the pickup truck and was dragged for several yards as the driver fled the scene, police said.

There have been no arrests and the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad continues to investigate.