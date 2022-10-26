Brooklyn man faces 25 years in prison for attempted murder in Ridgewood subway shoving: DA

A Brooklyn man has officially been charged with attempted murder and other crimes for a subway shoving incident in Ridgewood on Oct. 21.

Lamale McRae, 41, of Moffat Street, was arraigned Tuesday night, Oct. 25, before Queens Criminal Court Judge Diego Friere on a complaint charging him with attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the third degree and endangering the welfare of a child, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

McRae, who was caught on a security camera during the alleged random attack, was taken into custody by the Queens Warrants Squad Monday near his Bushwick home, according to the NYPD.

On the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 21, at approximately 2:45 p.m., victim David Martin, 32, and the 8-year-old child of an eyewitness were standing on the northbound L train platform at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues subway station in Ridgewood when McRae allegedly slammed into Martin, pushing him off the platform and onto the tracks, according to the charges. McRae allegedly pushed the youngster to the ground as he ran away. The victim was able to climb back to safety using the platform stairs.

Martin was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries that included a broken collar bone, a sprained shoulder, multiple lacerations and abrasions and significant pain to his face, shoulder, arm and back, according to Katz, who added that the child suffered knee abrasions as a result of the incident.

“As alleged, this defendant suddenly tackled a subway rider onto the train tracks and pushed aside a young boy as he fled accountability for his vicious, unprovoked attack,” Katz said. “This defendant is now charged with attempted murder and other charges for this shocking incident. Every New Yorker deserves to know they can safely travel to work, to school, and around the city with safety. We will not give up this sense of security in Queens. We will not surrender our streets to fear.”

Judge Friere ordered Martin remanded into custody and his next court date is on Nov. 14.

If convicted, McRae faces 25 years in prison.