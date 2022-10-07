Howard Beach man sentenced for attacking a cop with a crowbar in Kew Gardens: DA

A Howard Beach man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Oct. 7 for brutally attacking a New York City police officer with a crowbar in Kew Gardens in 2019.

Andres Tabares, 40, of 89th Street, pleaded guilty in August to assault in the first degree before Queens Supreme Court Justice Daniel Lewis for striking NYPD Officer Anthony Spinella with a crowbar causing severe physical injuries, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

According to the charges, on the night of Tuesday, April 16, 2019, a man made a 911 call saying he heard someone at his back door trying to break into his home. Police responded to the scene on 59th Avenue and spotted Tabares and his co-defendant, Marlon Morales Moreira, 32, of 75th Street in Woodhaven, who fled the scene in different directions as officers gave chase. As Spinella caught up to Tabares, he grabbed his shirt, at which time Tabares swung his arm around and smashed him in the face with a crowbar he was holding.

Katz said Spinella sustained a serious physical injury to his left eye, sustaining an abrasion to his eye with bleeding behind his eye, swelling and temporary blindness.

At the time of his arrest, Tabares allegedly stated in sum and substance that “it was a mistake” and that he was just “trying to get away.”

Moreira was apprehended without incident and he was also charged separately.

Katz said the injuries sustained by Spinella left him unable to perform his duties as a police officer.

“This defendant caused severe and permanent damage to the police officer responding to an attempted burglary call,” Katz said. “Such brazen attacks will not stand in Queens County. The defendant, who pleaded guilty to the crime in August, has now been held accountable and sentenced by the court.”

Justice Lewis imposed a determinate sentence of 12 years in prison to be followed by 5 years post-release supervision. Morales is awaiting his next court date on Oct. 12.