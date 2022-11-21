Suspect arrested in Virginia in connection with Springfield Gardens triple homicide ‘covered in blood’ after running out of gas: NYPD

Police in Virginia on Nov. 19 arrested a suspect in connection with the triple homicide in Springfield Gardens on Nov. 18, according to an NYPD spokesman.

Jabari Burrell, 22, was taken into custody by the side of Interstate 95 in Prince George County, Va., after the van he was driving ran out of gas. When police arrived, they found Burrell covered in blood a day after a home health aid discovered three women dead inside a house located at 146-39 182nd St., according to authorities.

The victims — a 68 woman, her 47-year-old daughter, and her 26-year-old stepdaughter who was confined to her bed — were found unconscious and unresponsive with stab wounds to their necks, and apparent trauma to their bodies, according to authorities. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the three women deceased at the scene.

Investigators say the women were related and their identities are pending family notification. The motives behind the triple homicide are still unknown, police said.

The NYPD spokesman on Nov. 21 could not say whether Burrell is related to the slain women, but did tell QNS the investigation is still considered a domestic incident.

Mayor Eric Adams arrived at the crime scene Friday afternoon and received a briefing, but left without speaking with reporters.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for each victim. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Burrell remains in custody in Virginia, awaiting extradition back to Queens, the NYPD spokesman said.