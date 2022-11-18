Three women found stabbed to death in Springfield Gardens home: NYPD

Three women were found stabbed to death inside a Springfield Gardens home on Friday morning, Nov. 18, according to the NYPD.

Homicide detectives from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village are investigating the crime scene at a home located on 182nd Street near 146th Drive, where a home health aid made the gruesome discovery at around 10:40 a.m., according to authorities.

The victims — ages 57, 46 and 26 — were found unconscious and unresponsive with stab wounds to their necks, according to an NYPD spokeswoman, who said it is not yet known if the three victims were related.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Visit QNS.com later for more updates.