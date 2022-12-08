Brooklyn man charged with murder in fatal South Richmond Hill hit-and-run in September: NYPD

A Brooklyn man surrendered at the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill on Dec. 7, where he was charged with murder and other crimes connected with the hit-and-run that killed a Brooklyn woman in South Richmond Hill in September, according to authorities.

Eddie Eason, 25, of East New York, was arrested and charged with the murder of 31-year-old Tiara Graham, of Sackman Street in Brownsville, during a night of chaos that began with a wild brawl at 2:45 a.m. outside the Showtime Bar & Lounge at 97th Avenue and 120th Street on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Eason was involved in the brawl and attempted to drive away from the scene and was allegedly behind the wheel of a white Nissan sedan when he slammed into Graham, who had been attending a party for a relative at the nightclub when the melee broke out.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct came upon the chaos while responding to a 911 call about a motor vehicle collision at the corner of 120th Street and 97th Avenue, where they found Graham lying on the roadway with trauma about her body.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed her to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Later that morning, investigators learned that four men involved in the brawl outside the club had engaged in a knife fight at the corner of 120th Street and 97th Avenue and had arrived at Jamaica Hospital and Queens Hospital via private means. Two were struck by Eason and two had suffered slash wounds, police said.

Easin was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

Multiple suspects involved in the brawl remain at large, and the investigation is ongoing.