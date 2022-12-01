Elmhurst woman killed in early morning crash on Long Island Expressway not far from her home: NYPD

An Elmhurst teenager was killed when the car she was riding in flipped on the Long Island Expressway near the Van Wyck Expressway early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst responded to a 911 call of a single-vehicle collision on the westbound Long Island Expressway just after midnight on Dec. 1 and found the driver and two passengers trapped in the wreckage.

EMS responded to the scene of the crash and removed the 18-year-old victim who was seated in the rear of the vehicle and rushed her to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD. She was later identified as Katherine Lin, who lived on Broadway near 51st Avenue just a couple of blocks north of the LIE.

The 20-year-old man who was driving the 2018 BMW 43i was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital Center in critical, but stable condition.

The other passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in critical but stable condition.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad determined that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and suddenly veered to the right striking a guardrail, causing the BMW to overturn.

There were no other vehicles involved in the collision.

The investigation remains ongoing.