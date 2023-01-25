Quantcast
Over a dozen kids suffer ‘non-serious’ injuries in Kew Gardens Hills house fire

At least 18 people were taken to area hospitals for evaluation after a fire broke out in the basement of a Kew Gardens Hills residence on Wednesday, according to authorities.

According to the FDNY, the fire started in the basement of the tw0-story home, located at 147-07 72nd Drive, at about 2:06 p.m. on Jan. 25.

One injury was serious, while the other 17 injuries were not, according to the FDNY. A police spokesperson said approximately 14 children suffered non-serious injuries.

The injuries are not believed to be serious, and after FDNY called for all hands, the fire was contained at 2:45 p.m. Twelve units and 60 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene, according to an FDNY spokesperson.

An investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing.

This story is developing, check back with QNS later for more details. 

