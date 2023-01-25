Over a dozen kids suffer ‘non-serious’ injuries in Kew Gardens Hills house fire

At least 18 people were taken to area hospitals for evaluation after a fire broke out in the basement of a Kew Gardens Hills residence on Wednesday, according to authorities.

According to the FDNY, the fire started in the basement of the tw0-story home, located at 147-07 72nd Drive, at about 2:06 p.m. on Jan. 25.

One injury was serious, while the other 17 injuries were not, according to the FDNY. A police spokesperson said approximately 14 children suffered non-serious injuries.

The injuries are not believed to be serious, and after FDNY called for all hands, the fire was contained at 2:45 p.m. Twelve units and 60 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene, according to an FDNY spokesperson.

Queens All Hands Box 6593, 147-07 72 DR, PRIVATE DWELLING, BASEMENT, Under Control — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) January 25, 2023

An investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing.

