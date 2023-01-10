Police officer jumps to his death from LeFrak City building: NYPD

A police officer jumped to his death at LeFrak City in Corona Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, according to authorities.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst found the officer at 1 LeFrak City Plaza where the NYPD Medical Building is located in a 20-story building at 59-17 Junction Blvd.

The NYPD would not identify the officer pending family notification. He was reportedly assigned to the 121st Precinct on Staten Island.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell confirmed the officer’s death in a statement released Tuesday.

“We are saddened and mourn the loss of our member — an over five-year veteran of the department. Any loss that comes from our NYPD family deeply impacts all of us in the department,” Sewell said. “Our prayers and condolences are with his family and loved ones during this time. I want every member of the NYPD to know that your department is here for you. Before we can help others, we must ensure that we too are well. To our members who are struggling, I implore you to seek assistance from the resources available to you — either within or outside the department. Asking for help is one of the most courageous acts that you can perform.”