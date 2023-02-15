Elmhurst man dies days after he was struck by pickup truck crossing Roosevelt Avenue: NYPD

An Elmhurst man died three days after he was struck by the driver of a pickup truck on Roosevelt Avenue in Corona, according to authorities.

On the night of Sunday, Feb. 5, police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of 111th Street and Roosevelt Avenue where they found a 55-year-old man lying on the roadway with head trauma. EMS responded to the scene of the crash and rushed Luis Cayancela Paredes to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Wednesday, Feb. 8, police said.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Squad determined that the 44-year-old man driving a 2021 Toyota Tundra had a green traffic signal at the same time that Paredes was crossing Roosevelt Avenue at 111th Street inside the marked crosswalk, against the pedestrian signal from the northwest corner to the southwest corner, according to authorities.

The pickup truck struck the victim, knocking him to the pavement, where he struck his head on the roadway. The driver remained at the scene and was not injured in the collision. He was not arrested and the investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD.