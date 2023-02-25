Son charged with murder after fatally stabbing mother, injuring father inside their Auburndale home: NYPD

A 20-year-old man fatally stabbed his mother and injured his father inside of their Auburndale residence after being involved in an alleged dispute on Friday, according to authorities.

Police from the 111th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding the incident at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at 40-24 191st St. in Auburndale. Upon their arrival, officers found 60-year-old Hyun Sook Cho, on her bedroom floor surrounded by blood, with multiple stab wounds to her body, police said. Officers also found Cho’s 61-year-old husband at the scene with a laceration to his hand and minor injuries to his head and neck.

EMS arrived and transported Cho to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The husband refused medical treatment at the scene.

The couple’s 20-year-old son Dennis Cho was taken into custody. A police spokesperson told QNS a dispute led to the fatal stabbing, but could not reveal the nature of the dispute when contacted on Saturday morning and said the investigation is ongoing.

Dennis Cho is facing charges of murder, criminal contempt, criminal possession of a weapon, assault and criminal obstruction of breathing, police said.