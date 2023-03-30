Police seek two crooks who robbed the same twice man at gunpoint inside a Flushing parking garage

Police are searching for the two crooks who are sought for allegedly robbing the same man inside of a parking garage in Flushing twice in the last two months.

The first robbery took place just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 23 inside of a parking garage located at 142-28 38th Ave., within the confines of the 109th Precinct.

Police say a 51-year-old man was walking toward an elevator inside of the parking garage when an unknown man approached him and flashed a gun while a second man served as a lookout. The crook pointed the weapon at the victim’s head and demanded money. When the victim said he didn’t have any money on him, the thief snatched a key from the victim. A police spokesperson could not say what the key belonged to when contacted by QNS Thursday morning.

Both of the perpetrators then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident, according to authorities.

Then, nearly three weeks later on March 14, the crooks returned to the parking garage to rob the same man.

Police say the 51-year-old man was walking to the elevator inside the parking garage just after 10 p.m. when the same suspect approached him, pointed a gun to his head and demanded money, while the second suspect again served as a lookout. The crook punched the victim in the face and stole $5,500 in cash. Both suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: The 3 depicted subjects are wanted for a Gunpoint Robbery that occurred at 142-28 38 Ave, on 3/14. Anyone with info please call 1-800-577-TIPS, DM NYPD Crimestoppers, or submit a tip online: https://t.co/fB1afDkfhP pic.twitter.com/8c3WKgJSHC — NYPD 109th Precinct (@NYPD109Pct) March 26, 2023

Police on March 30 releases surveillance images of the suspects that were obtained from the incident location during both incidents.

The suspect behind the robberies is described as having a dark complexion with a heavy build, short black hair and a black beard, according to authorities. In the first robbery, he was wearing a dark colored hooded Amazon jacket with black pants and black sneakers. He was seen in possession of a semi-automatic handgun with a green laser attached, according to authorities. In the second robbery, he was wearing a black jacket with white stripes on the shoulders, light gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants and black sneakers.

The suspect who served as the lookout in both incidents has a medium complexion and a medium build, police said. During the first robbery, he was wearing a black face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers. During the second robbery, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the front and back, black pants with white stripes on the sides and black sneakers.

When contacted by QNS Thursday morning, a police spokesperson did not know if the victim knew either of the suspects before the robberies.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.