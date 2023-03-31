Police seek three in drive-by shooting of woman in a car near the Belt Parkway in Queens

Police are searching for the three men who are allegedly behind the shooting of a 21-year-old woman who was in a car near the Belt Parkway in Queens on March 25.

Authorities say that a woman was inside of a vehicle at the corner of Springfield Boulevard and South Conduit Avenue, within the confines of the 105th Precinct, at approximately 3:30 a.m. on March 25 when a red Dodge Charger occupied by three men pulled up alongside her. Police say multiple rounds were discharged from a firearm within the Charger and the woman was struck in her right leg. The Charger then sped off to parts unknown.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD on March 31 released images of the three suspects who were allegedly inside of the Charger. Each of the men are believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30.