Queens travel advisory: Closures planned from Van Wyck Expressway (I-678) to Belt Parkway

From on or about 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, through approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, the Exit 1W Ramp from southbound Van Wyck Expressway (I-678) to westbound Belt Parkway in Queens will be closed, according to the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT).

NYSDOT will be working on the area as part of its $13 million pavement preservation project taking place in Queens, Brooklyn and Richmond counties.

Motorists wanting to access this area during the closure should take Exit C (Federal Circle) and follow the detour signs.

For real-time travel information, motorists can check New York State’s official traffic and travel information source, 511NY, before traveling. Motorists can also call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app on iTunes or Google Play.