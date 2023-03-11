Mercedes driver dies after speeding off the Jackie Robinson Parkway and crashing into trees in Queens: NYPD

A Virginia man died after allegedly speeding off the Jackie Robinson Parkway and crashing his Mercedes into a road sign and several trees in Queens early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood responded to a call regarding the single vehicle collision on the Jackie Robinson Parkway at approximately 6:30 a.m. on March 11. Upon their arrival, the officers found 28-year-old Brandon Michael Peterson, of Richmond, Virginia, lying on the ground near Exit 4 of the parkway with severe trauma to his head and body, police said.

EMS arrived and declared Peterson dead at the scene.