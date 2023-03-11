Quantcast
Mercedes driver dies after speeding off the Jackie Robinson Parkway and crashing into trees in Queens: NYPD

Jackie Robinson Parkway
The westbound lanes of the Jackie Robinson Parkway near Forest Park Drive in Queens. (Photo via Google Maps)

A Virginia man died after allegedly speeding off the Jackie Robinson Parkway and crashing his Mercedes into a road sign and several trees in Queens early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood responded to a call regarding the single vehicle collision on the Jackie Robinson Parkway at approximately 6:30 a.m. on March 11. Upon their arrival, the officers found 28-year-old Brandon Michael Peterson, of Richmond, Virginia, lying on the ground near Exit 4 of the parkway with severe trauma to his head and body, police said.

EMS arrived and declared Peterson dead at the scene.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that Peterson was driving a 2011 black Mercedes Benz E350 and traveling westbound on the Jackie Robinson Parkway at an apparent high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, passed over the grass median, collided with a road sign and struck multiple trees. Peterson was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash, police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

