New Jersey man indicted for execution-style murder in South Ozone Park while disguised as Orthodox Jewish man: DA

An alleged hitman from New Jersey was indicted for a South Ozone Park execution-style murder in broad daylight in September 2021, while dressed like an Orthodox Jewish man, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Monday, March 6.

Ron Reeder, 53, of Teaneck Road in Teaneck, New Jersey, was arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit-Durant on a four-count indictment charging him with murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to the indictment, on September 6, 2021, at approximately 7:50 a.m., Jermaine Dixon, 46, was entering a car parked on 132nd Street off South Conduit Avenue when Reeder approached him. Wearing a mask and garments like those typically worn by Hasidic Jewish men, Reeder ran up behind Dixon, shot him in the head multiple times, and fled the scene in a white Nissan sedan. Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Originally from Georgia, Dixon was a known member of a Brooklyn gang, and he had been out of federal prison less than a year before he was gunned down in South Ozone Park, according to law enforcement sources.

Reeder was taken into custody on Feb. 23 at his Teaneck home based on information provided by the Bergen County prosecutor’s office. He was brought back to the 106th Precinct where he was booked on Thursday in connection to the two-year-old homicide investigation.

“As alleged, this shooting in broad daylight was as brazen as it was coldblooded and calculated,” Katz said. “The defendant evaded justice for some time, but the tireless efforts of law enforcement led to his arrest and he will now be held to account for his alleged actions.”

Reeder is scheduled to return to court on March 14. He faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole, if convicted.