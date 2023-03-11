Slap-and-run: Flushing assailant sought for attacking senior woman

Flushing detectives need the public’s help in finding the perpetrator who slapped a senior woman and fled, leaving her injured on the ground.

The NYPD released footage on Friday of the March 8 attack, which occurred at 3:45 p.m. near the corner of 31st Drive and 140th Street.

According to police, the slap-happy suspect approached the 74-year-old woman as she walked through the area and, without provocation, struck her in the face with his hand.

The blow caused the woman to fall to the ground, and she suffered head and back injuries as a result.

Following the attack, cops said, the perpetrator fled the scene on foot, heading eastbound on 31st Drive.

The incident was reported to the 109th Precinct. Police said the woman was treated at the scene for her injuries.

The NYPD described the suspect as a man standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds; he was last seen wearing a dark-colored bubble coat, a black surgical mask, tan khaki pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.