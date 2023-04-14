Elderly man struck and killed while attempting to cross South Ozone Park street: NYPD

An elderly man was struck and killed while trying to cross North Conduit Avenue in South Ozone Park on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police from the 106th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian stuck on North Conduit Avenue and Cohancey Street near the Belt Parkway just after noon on April 14, according to the NYPD.

Upon arrival officers discovered the 73-year-old male victim lying on the roadway unconscious and unresponsive with trauma about the body. EMS responded to the scene and rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification, an NYPD spokesman said.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad determined that a 25-year-old man operating a black Honda Accord was traveling westbound on North Conduit Avenue when he struck the pedestrian as the elderly man was crossing north to south on the roadway. The driver remained on the scene.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.