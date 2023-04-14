Quantcast
News

Elderly man struck and killed while attempting to cross South Ozone Park street: NYPD

By
comments
Posted on
DSC_2250
An elderly man was struck and killed while trying to cross North Conduit Avenue in South Ozone Park on Friday, April 14. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

An elderly man was struck and killed while trying to cross North Conduit Avenue in South Ozone Park on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police from the 106th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian stuck on North Conduit Avenue and Cohancey Street near the Belt Parkway just after noon on April 14, according to the NYPD.

Upon arrival officers discovered the 73-year-old male victim lying on the roadway unconscious and unresponsive with trauma about the body. EMS responded to the scene and rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

An elderly man was struck and killed while trying to cross North Conduit Avenue in South Ozone Park on Friday, April 14. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification, an NYPD spokesman said.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad determined that a 25-year-old man operating a black Honda Accord was traveling westbound on North Conduit Avenue when he struck the pedestrian as the elderly man was crossing north to south on the roadway. The driver remained on the scene.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Queens

Post an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Related Articles

More from Around New York