Maspeth man gunned down just steps from home early Sunday morning: NYPD

A Maspeth man was shot and killed just steps from his home on 65th Place near 53rd Drive early Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

Emanuel Pippis, 44, was walking past the Paraguayan Steakhouse in Maspeth, within the confines of the 104th Precinct, just before 4 a.m. when he was approached from behind and shot in the head, police said.

Officers from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood responded to a 911 call and found Pippis unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant at 53-76 65th Place just doors away from his home. EMS responded and pronounced Pippis dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were pouring over a white SUV parked in front of the restaurant as the investigation continued Sunday. A police spokesperson said a “single fired round” was recovered at the crime scene.

Police said there is no known suspect or motive at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.