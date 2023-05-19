Early morning crash at JFK Airport injures 15: PAPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Fifteen people were injured — one of them seriously — after two buses collided at JFK Airport early Friday morning, May 19.

Officers from the Port Authority Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident on the northbound Van Wyck Expressway at around 5:20 a.m. involving a Delta Airlines bus and a black passenger van contracted by American Airlines, according to the Port Authority.

Delta Airlines reported that its bus was transporting employees when it broke down near Exit A of the Van Wyck Expressway near 130th Street when the passenger van smashed into the bus.

Fifteen passengers were evaluated at the scene and transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where they were treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was diverted to the northbound service road for several hours until the Van Wyck Expressway northbound lanes were reopened at around 9:12 a.m., according to the Port Authority.