Woman cuffed, accomplices sought for assaulting A train rider in Ozone Park subway station: NYPD

Cops arrest one woman and are looking for her three friends after they stomped an A train rider in Ozone Park.

An A train rider was attacked by a group of women inside the Rockaway Boulevard A train station in Ozone Park on Monday afternoon and responding officers cuffed a South Jamaica at the scene, according to authorities. Now, police from the 106th Precinct and Transit District 32 are on the lookout for her three friends.

Jenniah Johnson, 19, of Rockaway Boulevard was cuffed and later charged with assault and criminal mischief for taking part in the beatdown that took place at around 3:20 p.m. on June 19.

Police say a 46-year-old woman was heading up the stairs to enter the station when she and one of the assailants began to argue. The woman suddenly kicked the victim in the face and, as she tried to call 911, she was jumped by the other three women who punched and kicked her multiple times, according to authorities. Officers responded to the 911 call and arrested Johnson as she tried to flee the scene. Her friends were last seen racing eastbound on Liberty Avenue, police said.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

The three suspects remain at large, police said.

NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspects on June 21.

They are believed to be in their late teens and/or early 20s. One suspect had dyed blonde hair in a bun and wore eyeglasses, a black T-shirt, black shorts and dark sneakers. The second suspect wore a black jacket with white sleeves and the third woman wore a gray sweat jacket over a dark T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.