Crook steals dog that was tied up outside of College Point market while its owner shopped inside: NYPD

Police are searching for the crook who stole a dog that was tied up in front of a College Point bodega as its owner shopped inside earlier this month, according to authorities.

Police say that a 44-year-old man had left his dog outside of City Fresh Market, located at 122-17 20th Ave., within the confines of the 109th Precinct, and entered the market at approximately 9:20 p.m. on June 14. An unknown suspect then removed the dog and fled the location. He was last seen heading eastbound on 20th Avenue, police said.

Police released an image of the suspect on June 21.

He is approximately 30 years old and has a dark complexion and slim build. Police say he is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall.