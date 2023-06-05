Quantcast
Police & Fire

Police searching for man who burglarized a Ridgewood residence in broad daylight

By Anthony Medina
1467-23 Burglary 104 Pct 5-28-23 photo 3 of male ind
Photo courtesy of NYPD

Police from the 104th Precinct are requesting the public’s help to find a man who burglarized a Ridgewood residence in May. 

Police say the unidentified male entered a residential home in the vicinity of Forest Avenue and Putnam Avenue at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. The suspect entered the residence through the front door, which was left unlocked, police said.

Once inside, the male stole a laptop, computer hardware, a purse and jewelry, police said. The value of the property stolen was approximately $1,450.

The unidentified suspect then exited through the front door and fled on foot, according to authorities. There were no reported injuries. 

Photo courtesy of NYPD

Photo courtesy of NYPD

The suspect is described as having a light complexion and medium build and is believed to be approximately 45 to 55 years old with black hair. He was last seen wearing a white-collar shirt and black jacket, police said. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

