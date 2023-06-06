Quantcast
Thief nabs more than $100K in stolen property from Cambria Heights home: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who broke into a Cambria Heights house and ran off with cash and property.
Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village are looking for the thief who broke into a Cambria Heights home on June 2 and made off with cash and property that is valued at more than $100,000.

The suspect was captured by security cameras at the home near 227th Street and 119th Avenue around noon before he forced open the rear basement door to gain entry. Once inside, the burglar removed an Apple watch, jewelry, designer sunglasses, clothes, credit cards and an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing the location in an unknown direction, police said, adding that the value of the property removed from the home was approximately $136,000.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the burglary.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect on June 6.

He is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old and has a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

