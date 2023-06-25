Victoria’s Secrets: A wondrous week

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

As a member of The Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach, I’m always in awe of Rabbi Marc Schneier’s ability to bring great guests to the synagogue.

This week, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries joined us for a special Juneteenth celebration. Jeffries, the brilliant Brooklynite and Democratic minority leader of Congress, is expected to be the “new” Nancy Pelosi if the Democrats get back the majority.

He spoke eloquently from the pulpit of his strong belief in Israel, having visited there five times with another trip scheduled in August. He shared with us his commitment to Israel and boldly reminded the packed sanctuary of his appreciation of the unique bond between the Jewish people and African Americans — both once slaves. “Both were knocked down but not out!”

I love how he concluded his comments of the relationship between the two peoples: “The best is yet to come!”

After services, I ate at another favorite Westhampton Beach restaurant, the charming flora, owned by David and Rachel Hersh, the same couple behind Fauna, the old Starr Boggs, Cowfish and RUMBA (Hampton Bays) and Avo Taco (Bay Terrace).

When you visit flora, make sure to save room for their famous dessert, the Flower Pot filled with creamy ice cream topped with crunchy, crushed Oreo cookies on top. It is a dessert to die for!

The restaurant is located on Main Street and offers outdoor dining that gives you a great view of passersby.

Enhancing the cultural life in the Hamptons is the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

This week, I saw their production of “Double Helix,” a new musical that tells the tragic story of the brilliant scientist Rosalind Franklin, who was working with a team of scientists in a race to identify the DNA helix to achieve recognition and the prestigious Nobel Prize!

It was focused on Franklin, who never won the prize despite making a critical contribution to the winners.

The story hit home because my cousin Arthur Kornberg did win the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1956 for his work in identifying DNA’s impact. The people in the play were his contemporaries.

The acting and direction is Broadway-level and the equity actors captured me and kept me engaged with the story.

Sadly the show closed this past weekend, but “Dial M for Murder” is coming next! If you love theatre, you will love the Bay Street Theater’s great productions! For more information, visit baystreet.org.

I’m off to London to see the Royal Ascot Derby horse races! Stay tuned!

A new menu at Salt & Loft

Barry Bernstein, the owner and creator of Salt & Loft on Main Street in Westhampton Beach, has added new dishes to his menu, accompanying my favorites from last summer.

His talented Chef Patrick Fromm, back for his third season at the restaurant, has added some superb offerings for lunch, dinner and brunch.

I was joined by friends Catherine and Ernie Canadeo, Dr. Scott Metzger and Harris Cohen for lunch. We sampled many dishes, starting with the beautifully presented charcuterie board that included a variety of cheeses and an assortment of sliced meats. It was perfect to share!

We also tried the delicious flatbread that was smothered with melted fontina cheese, roasted sun gold tomatoes and served with wild mushrooms and basil that enhanced all the flavors. It came out perfectly prepared — steaming hot with a crispy crust!

Then we sampled the salmon — my favorite on the lunch menu and now available for dinner. The phyllo wrapped salmon is served with wild mushrooms on a bed of black rice with broccolini, shellfish and beurre rouge sauce. What an ambitious dish that is delicious to the palate and for the eyes.

There are choices of steak, but my favorite is the juicy Salt & Loft burger that is topped by gruyere cheese, tomato and charred onions and served on a bun that is available gluten-free. The delectable dish was accompanied by crispy, crispy French fries.

There are also many dishes on all the menus for fish lovers, from a lobster roll, to halibut, to grilled tuna and mahi mahi tacos.

The grand finale of the meal for us was the chef’s Summer Snowball, a remarkable combination of vanilla gelato white chocolate chips, cake crumbs, vanilla pudding sauce with a banana brûlée, all for $12!

The restaurant also offers a kids menu featuring their favorite dishes.

Of course, the meals are accompanied with multiple signature cocktails. I enjoyed the Bellini with my brunch.

It was a perfect day sitting under umbrellas on the outdoor terrace with a beautiful bouquet of flowers enhancing our table.

During brunch and in the evenings, there is marvelous music to enjoy with your meal. Some people even get up and dance!

So head on over to Salt & Loft. You will love it, too!

Visit saltandloft.com for more information!