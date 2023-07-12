Speeding motorcycle rider killed after smashing into pickup truck in Hollis: NYPD

A motorcycle rider was killed in Hollis on Tuesday night after crashing into a parked pickup truck at an unsafe speed.

A speeding motorcycle rider who was not wearing a helmet was killed when he was thrown from his bike after crashing into a parked car in Hollis on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Officers from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision just before 9 p.m. on July 11 in the vicinity of Hollis Avenue and 201st Street and found the rider lying on the roadway. EMS responded and rushed the victim NYC Health+Hospitals/Queens, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities are withholding the man’s identity pending family notification.

A preliminary investigation determined that the 41-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Hollis Avenue on a 2023 Kawasaki KX250X at an unsafe speed and without a working headlight when he suddenly veered to the right to avoid a vehicle making a left turn from westbound Hollis Avenue onto southbound 201st Street.

The rider then struck the rear bumper of a parked and unoccupied Ford F-350 pickup truck, police said. The collision sent him airborne. He was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe head and body trauma, according to the NYPD.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.