Thieves break into Ozone Park smoke shop, nab thousands of dollars worth of merchandise: NYPD

Cops are looking for these two thieves who allegedly broke into an Ozone Park smoke shop and made off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and cash.

Police from the 102nd Precinct are searching for the thieves who broke into an Ozone Park smoke shop and nabbed thousands of dollars worth of cannabis flowers, gummies and other merchandise earlier this month.

Authorities say that just before 4 a.m. on Monday, July 3, the two suspects approached the 101 Convenience Store Smoke Shop, located at 97-02 101st Ave., in the recently converted corner storefront across from the Ozone Park Chase bank branch. The perpetrators pried open a side window and one of the suspects, who was riding a moped, gave his accomplice a boost into the store and remained outside as a lookout.

Once inside, the suspect went behind the counter, where he was captured on a security camera loading a bag full of store merchandise. The man removed $100 in cash from the register and approximately $8,600 in products including cannabis flowers, gummies, cigars and wrapping paper, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the two suspects on July 20.

The suspect who was caught on camera inside the smoke shop has a medium complexion with a slim build and “large” black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sandals and was carrying a black shoulder bag.

The other suspect has a dark complexion, a slim build and short black hair, according to authorities. He was wearing a light green hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and oversized pink Crocs. He was riding on a black and red moped.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.