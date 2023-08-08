Bronx man arraigned on murder charge in fatal shooting of Richmond Hill smoke shop employee: DA

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Bronx man is facing up to 25 years to life in prison after being charged with murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in the robbery of a Richmond Hill smoke shop in which a 20-year-old employee was fatally shot in March, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

Albert Edwards, 24, of Jackson Ave. in the Bronx, was arraigned on Monday, Aug. 7, in Queens Criminal Count on a complaint charging him with murder in the second degree, two counts of robbery in the first degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to the charges, on Saturday, March 18, between approximately 12:10 p.m. and 12:16 p.m., video surveillance footage captured Edwards driving a vehicle owned by ZipCar up to The Plug smoke shop located at 109-27 Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill.



Three men exited the car and entered the smoke shop, where they displayed a loaded gun and removed property. One of the men shot Darryus Clarke, 20, of Jamaica, in the torso, according to the charges. The three men left the store and fled in the vehicle. Clarke was pronounced dead at Jamaica Medical Center.

Three other assailants have not been apprehended, according to the Queens DA’s office.

“A young man lost his life in a senseless act of gun violence. The defendant will be held responsible for the charges against him,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.