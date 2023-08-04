Team of burglars targeted multiple vans parked in front of Jamaica Hills, Queens Village homes: NYPD

Cops are looking for this Toyota SUV that has been used by a team of burglars that has been operating in the Queens Village and Jamaica Hills neighborhoods.

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows and the 105th Precinct in Queens Village are looking for a vehicle that has been used in a series of burglaries in the last couple of months, according to the NYPD.

Authorities say the crime spree began on Friday, June 30, or Saturday, July 1, in front of 89-33 212th Place in Queens Village. A vehicle pulled up and several individuals broke the passenger window of a parked and unoccupied commercial van before taking tools and construction supplies and driving off, police said. There were no injuries reported during the break-in.

The burglars struck again on Sunday, July 9, in front of 89-66 215th St. in Queens Village; at Davenport Avenue and 222nd Street in Queens Village sometime between Friday, July 7, and Monday, July 17; and again on the night of Sunday, July 16, in front of 92-63 Winchester Blvd. in Queens Boulevard.

The burglars’ spree continued on the same night just before 5 a.m. in the vicinity of 84th Road and 159th Street one block south of the Grand Central Parkway in Jamaica Hills, where they once again broke into the driver’s side window of a parked and unoccupied commercial van and stole tools and construction supplies before driving off. They struck again a short while later at 172nd Street and 82nd Avenue, on the other side of the Grand Central in Hillcrest, and in the vicinity of 160th Street and 84th Avenue back in Jamaica Hills.

Another break-in happened in front of 83-46 159th St. in Jamaica Hills, but this time the burglars smashed the rear window to gain entrance. They finished off their crime spree at 81-31 Surrey Place in Jamaica Hills, where they pulled up alongside a commercial van that was parked and unoccupied on July 18 and grabbed more tools and construction supplies before driving off in the vehicle.

Like the previous burglaries, there were no injuries reported.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the vehicle on Friday morning and described it as a light-colored late model four door Toyota SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.