Former dean of Corona school charged with rape of underage boy: NYPD

A former dean at an unnamed Corona school was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 22, and charged with rape and other crimes at the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills.

A former dean at a Corona public school was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 22, and charged with the rape of an underage male student, according to the NYPD.

Melissa Rockensies, 33, was taken into custody at the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills just before 10:30 a.m. An NYPD spokeswoman told QNS the name of the school is not being released at this time, but said it is located in Corona.

The city Department of Education is also not naming the school but said Rockensies is no longer working there.

“This alleged behavior is extremely concerning and wholly unacceptable,” DOE spokeswoman Jenna Lyle said. “This employee has been reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the arrest and if convicted, we will pursue termination. Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our students.”

Rockensies was booked at the 112th Precinct where she was charged with rape, criminal sex act and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old, according to the NYPD.