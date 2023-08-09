Man critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Flushing Meadows Corona Park: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A man was critically injured after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Flushing Meadows Corona Park last month, according to authorities.

Police say the 56-year-old victim was crossing the street at Meridian Road and the Avenue of Discovery at the western end of the park just after midnight on July 23, when he was struck by a black SUV that sped away from the scene.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst found the man lying on the roadway unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the scene and rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The black SUV was last seen traveling southbound on Meridian Road with damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.