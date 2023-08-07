Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Cambria Heights: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A motorcyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Cambria Heights early Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police say that Kallyn Jean, 33, of Oneida in upstate New York, was riding near the intersection of 125th Avenue and 233rd Street — within the confines of the 105th Precinct — just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 6, when he was struck by the driver of a vehicle winding up underneath a parked van.

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village responded to a 911 call regarding the collision and, upon their arrival, officers found Jean unconscious and unresponsive. EMS rushed him to Northwell Health Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad determined that Jean was riding his 2017 Yamaha motorcycle near the intersection when he was struck by an unknown vehicle making a left turn from eastbound 125th Avenue onto northbound 233rd Street. Following the impact, Jean was thrown to the pavement and came to a rest under a parked and unoccupied 2004 Ford Econoline E350.

The driver of the unknown vehicle drove away from the scene and remains at large, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.