Murder charges added in case against East Elmhurst man who allegedly killed his own kin: NYPD

An East Elmhurst man has been charged with the murders of his mother and son after the case was reclassified as a homicide investigation by the NYPD.

An East Elmhurst man has been charged with murder in the cold-blooded killing of his mother and brother after the investigation into the slayings was officially deemed a homicide case on Aug. 1 after the city’s Chief Medical Examiner determined that the brother had been shot to death and the mother had been fatally stabbed.

Roscoe Danielson, 40, of 104th Street, was detained on Rikers Island following his July 6 arrest after he was booked at the 115th Precinct and charged with concealment of a human corpse, tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of stolen property, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

One month later, pursuant to the ongoing investigation by detectives at the 115th Precinct and the Medical Examiner’s Office, Danielson was charged on Aug. 1 with two counts of murder in the twin killing of his brother Kyle Danielson, 31, and his mother Cheryl Myrick, 58, who was found dead inside her family home on 104th Street, in addition to the previous charges, police said.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, July 5, police from the 115th Precinct received a 911 call just before 2 p.m. regarding an aided male at 32-41 104th St. in East Elmhurst. The caller had said they saw what looked like blankets covered in blood inside of a garbage bag, according to a police spokesperson. Upon their arrival, officers found the body of Kyle Danielson stuffed inside the garbage bag with a puncture wound to his back. EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The following morning, police conducted a wellness check at Danielson’s residence, and, during the search of the apartment, found Cheryl Myrick unconscious with trauma to her torso. EMS arrived and declared her dead at the scene.

All three lived at the family home, police said. Danielson was captured on video surveillance dragging a garbage bag to the curb a few doors down from the family home, according to the criminal complaint.

Danielson is awaiting arraignment on the two murder charges, concealment of a human corpse and criminal possession of a loaded firearm. He is also charged with a slew of other crimes including criminal possession of stolen property, tampering with physical evidence, and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 after Danielson was seen by a police officer from the 115th Precinct as he pushed a 3-year-old boy in a stroller along Northern Boulevard, according to the criminal complaint. A black bag was hanging from the stroller handle which was later determined to be holding a 9mm handgun that was still loaded with five rounds of ammunition, according to the complaint.