NYC one of most expensive weekend city breaks in country, according to study

A study conducted by the travel information site Scott and Yanling concluded that New York City is the second-most expensive city in the United States where people can take weekend getaways. Scott and Yanling concluded it costs $1,291 to spend the weekend in New York City.

The study was conducted on the 50 most populated cities in the United States to determine the average cost of a weekend getaway for two people. Among the factors contributing to the data collection were hotels, public transport, taxi rides, theatre tickets, cinema tickets, alcoholic beverages and lunchtime and dinnertime menus.

The only city with a higher cost than New York City was Boston, Mass. According to the results from Scott and Yanling’s study, the average cost of a weekend getaway in Boston is $1,401. Ranked right behind New York City is San Diego, Calif., with a cost of $1,231.