Victoria’s Secrets: Hooray, the kids are home – and more!

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

After seven weeks in sleepaway camp, my grandchildren arrived home happy, taller and gloriously glowing at the site of their parents!

As a proud grandma, I learned the kids had won awards from the camp for their acts of kindness and integrity! It is great to see the camp recognizing the goodness in their campers.

Can’t wait to put my arms around them again as they arrive at my doorstep!

Ironically, my favorite TV show, CBS Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley, had a segment on Acts of Kindness featuring a group of friends who came together to restore a beloved old sports car owned for decades by their childhood friend who has been suffering for years from ALS. The old dream car was rotting in his garage for years waiting to be restored and his friends came to the rescue!

The joy on the ALS recipient’s face was remarkable, but even greater were the smiles on the faces of his friends who had lovingly brought the car back to its glory days. It’s a tribute to how good it feels to give.

I see this feeling often on the faces of donors at the summer’s many fundraising events. The people who give generously get much more than they give!

In my own backyard, giving back is what Father Alex Karloutsos does everyday. This Saturday, with John Catsimatidis, they hosted Governor Kathy Hochul at the Capri in Southampton for a lively discussion over breakfast, bringing together great people — a gift Father Alex gives us all!

After the breakfast, there was a spectacular Celebration of Books — 126 years to be exact!

Old friend Patti Kenner led the impressive fundraising efforts to raise money for the quintessential Easthampton Library that “nourishes” the community all year round.

My dear friends Geraldo and Erica Rivera were in the massive tent set up for hundreds of authors to meet, greet and sell their books because their 18-year-old daughter Sol was selling her book of poetry. It was a sweet reunion before Geraldo leaves to take his boat up the Erie Canal for his next adventure.

The tent was mobbed with people eagerly meeting the authors and seeing each other. As I walked down the aisles, I didn’t get too far before I saw so many friends and interesting people, like the uniquely dressed woman from Harlem who I had to take a photo of for our Dan’s Papers Photo of the Week page!

Of course, I picked up some books for summer reading. I selected “On Fire Island,” by Jane Rosen, set in a “neighboring waterfront community,” not far from the Hamptons, and “Undaunted: How Women Changed American Journalism,” by Brooke Kroeger. I’ll keep you posted when I get to read them!

From there, I joined Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright and Jay Hirshenson to make our way west to Water Mill, to the home of Patricia and Roger Silverstein, of world trade fame, for a special event benefiting The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation.

The day actually began with a breakfast with Governor Hochul arranged by Father Alex of the Greek Orthodox Church in Southampton and John Catsimatidis. The governor was well received, spending the morning meeting many Hamptonites.

Remarkably I saw many new and old friends, including Sir Ivan, who has a fanciful castle nearby! He wrote a wonderful book about his dad’s journey from the horrors of the Holocaust to finding enormous success.

I was happy to see the generosity of the Silversteins’ guests for an important cause.

It marked the end of a beautiful day filled with meeting marvelous people and celebrating great causes.

It doesn’t get better than this — except for having special time with my precious children and grandchildren! Stay tuned!

——