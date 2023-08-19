Woman dead, 1-year-old baby injured in Forest Hills apartment fire: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A woman died and four others — including a 1-year-old child — were injured as a result of an apartment fire in Forest Hills late Friday night, according to authorities.

FDNY and NYPD personnel responded to a call regarding the fire at 71-11 Austin St., at 71st Avenue and 71st Road, at approximately 10:16 p.m. on Aug. 18. Twelve units consisting of 60 firefighters arrived at the four-story building to battle the blaze, which started on the second floor, according to FDNY.

Video posted to TikTok shows passersby watching from across the street as FDNY personnel attempt to extinguish the fire, which was deemed under control by 11 p.m., according to authorities.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported a woman in her 30s to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to a police spokesperson.

A 1-year-old boy and three other civilians were also hospitalized, but are believed to be in stable condition, according to authorities.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.