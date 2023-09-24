Victoria’s Secrets: Stopping the clock

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Did you ever feel like you wanted to stop the clock to relish what was happening and not allow it to end?

I had that feeling this past week when I was sitting in the synagogue celebrating Rosh Hashanah. On the first day of the holiday that marks the beginning of the Jewish New Year, I had the everlasting memory of sitting next to my 17-year-old grandson Blake, holding his hand tenderly throughout the two-hour service.

I wanted the clock to stop!

My six grandchildren lead busy lives between camp, school and sports, so getting them to myself is a rare occurrence. We are usually in a group or at dinner and they compulsively use their phones, so it can be a struggle to talk to them. But at the synagogue — first in Temple Sinai of Roslyn and then at The Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach — I had a special time with Blake!

To sit in the sanctuary on the first of the two-day holiday listening to the magnificent voices of Cantors Sergei and Elena Schwartz, with the choir adding to the musical experience, and the moving words of Rabbi Michael White, while holding Blake’s hand was my biggest treat!

I wanted the clock to stop!

On Sunday, he drove out to my home in Quiogue and went to shul with me again.

In The Hampton Synagogue, an orthodox shul, the men and women sit separately, but he was directly across from me, so as the spectacular world-class Cantor Netanel Hershtik passionately chanted the prayers, I could watch Blake’s handsome face.

Then, an extraordinary thing happened: Rabbi Marc Schneier called Blake up to the bima (stage) for the high honor of opening the ark, which holds the holy Torahs. Tears fell from my eyes because it was such a meaningful moment.

Again, I wanted time to stand still!

After the three-hour service, we devoured the food from the massive buffet lunch offered to congregants and there was Blake, without his phone, just talking with me and my friends Jerry Levin and his wife Carol, who is president of the shul. What a perfect moment!

After lunch, Blake and I went back to my house and shared precious time together. My memory bank is full with the time we shared!

I wanted time to stand still!

What I love about The Hampton Synagogue is the sense of family and belonging. I was so happy to be invited to Rabbi Marc and his wife Simi’s holiday dinner at their home.

It was a surprise to have the guest across the table from me be the new Consul General of Israel Tsach Saar, who had just arrived in New York from Athens, where he was posted for three years. I look forward to getting to know him and his family and I unabashedly told him he’s now in the greatest city in the world! Tourism is up, crime is down and cultural institutions are flourishing. His young boys and family are in for a unique experience in New York City!

During the dinner, I also met Gidi Grinstein, the author of “(In)sights,” the memoir of his time as part of the peacemaking delegation working on the Oslo Accords 30 years ago. With the present negotiations between the Saudis, Israel and America, his book is particularly relevant, as he shares his painful, but successful experiences. His book offers insights that made me turn page after fascinating page!

Another time in which I wished to stop the clock!