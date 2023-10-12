Police searching for duo who assaulted and robbed man in Jamaica

The NYPD is searching for two crooks who punched a man in the face before robbing him in Jamaica last month.

According to the NYPD, at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 2, a 39-year-old man was walking in the rear parking lot of 178-23 Hillside Ave., within the confines of the 107th Precinct when the two suspects males approached him. One of the alleged perpetrators punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. Once on the ground, the other suspect allegedly struck the victim with an object before taking approximately $300 in cash from the victim’s pocket. The suspects then fled on a dark-colored SUV towards unknown whereabouts.

The victim went to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls are strictly confidential. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

The 107th Precinct has reported 107 robbery cases and 175 felony assaults through the first nine months of 2023, according to its Compstat report. Over the same period of time in 2022, the 107th Precinct had reported 143 robberies and 145 felony assaults.