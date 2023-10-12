QNS Weekender: Six things to do in Queens this weekend

As we inch closer to Halloween, there are plenty of exciting activities to look forward to in Queens this weekend. Whether you’re in the mood for immersive comedy performances or family-friendly fall festivities, here is a selection of events to boost your weekend agenda.

Friday, Oct. 13

Bad Trip: A Storytelling Comedy

Come and experience Bad Trip, an interactive comedy show where comedians Pranav Behari, Quan Wiggins, Sam Wolff, James Donlon and Joey Rinaldi share their personal stories, engage in Q&A with the audience and offer fun trivia and a variety of acts for an entertaining evening. (Q.E.D., 27-16 23rd Ave., Astoria. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Admission: $9.25)

Queens Farm: Pumpkin Patch

Queens Farm invites visitors to experience the pumpkin season by offering a unique opportunity to handpick pumpkins and feed hay to the goats and sheep at the farm store. The farm encompasses a 47-acre historic site where visitors can wander around with their own bags to collect pumpkins and apples. (Queens Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Queens. Noon to 4:30 p.m. Admission: Free)

Saturday, Oct. 14

Sunnyside Shorts International Film Festival 2023

As part of its 18th year of bringing cultures together through the art of film, Sunnyside Reformed Church is hosting this year’s Sunnyside Shorts International Film Festival, where filmmakers from diverse backgrounds can submit their short films for a chance to be featured in a press release. (Sunnyside Reformed Church, 48-03 Skillman Ave., Sunnyside. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Admission: $20)

Children’s Harvest Festival

The Campaign Against Hunger is organizing the Children’s Harvest Festival and is welcoming families to a day of entertainment, including games, scavenger hunts, face painting, performances, food and other activities. (Far Rockaway Farm, 385 Beach 45th St., Far Rockaway. 1 to 4 p.m. Admission: Free)

Sunday, Oct. 15

Chris Ruggiero: Magic Moments

Come watch as Chris Ruggiero, previously seen on PBS-TV’s coast-to-coast broadcast specials, uses his vintage style and bygone-era stage performance to take you back to the age of rock and roll. (Queensborough Performing Arts Center, 222-05 56th Ave., Bayside. 3 to 5 p.m. Admission: $38-63)

Mindful Manipulations

3AM Theatre presents Mindful Manipulations, an interactive hour-long adventure blending art, music and circus for all ages. Enjoy singalongs, engaging activities and captivating circus acts that foster play and artistic creations for families. (3AM Theatre, 920 35th Ave., #3N, Long Island City. 11 a.m. to noon or 2 to 3 p.m. Admission: $23.41)