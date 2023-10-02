Rapist strikes in Queensboro Hill as storm ravaged local streets: NYPD

Investigators from the Queens Special Victims Squad are looking for this suspect, who allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman in her Queensboro Hill home on Sept. 29.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

As the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia lashed the borough on the morning of Friday, Sept. 29, an alleged rapist broke into a home in the Queensboro Hill section of Flushing, where he allegedly sexually assault an 18-year-old woman, according to authorities.

The Queens Special Victims Squad is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who police say entered a home at around 10:40 a.m. on a residential street in the vicinity of 45th Avenue and Robinson Street, just three blocks east of Kissena Corridor Park . Once inside, the suspect threw the young woman to the floor and forcibly raped her, according to an NYPD spokeswoman. The alleged rapist ran off in an unknown direction and remains at large.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress at the home and transported the victim to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the alleged rapist on Oct. 2.

He was wearing a black jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or call the Queens Special Victims Squad directly at 646-610-7272.

The 109th Precinct has reported 29 rape incidents so far in 2023, which is the same number of rapes cases reported during the same time period last year, according to the latest CompStat report.