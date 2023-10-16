Prize-winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold worth more than $36K in East Elmhurst

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The New York Lottery announced that a prize-winning Take 5 ticket worth more than $36,000 was sold in East Elmhurst on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The prize-winning ticket, worth $36,320.50 was sold at DL Deli Grocery Corp., located at 9111 31st Ave. in East Elmhurst.

Numbers for the Take 5 are drawn from a field of 1-39. Every day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., the drawing is televised. The winning prizes can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery is the most profitable lottery in all of North America. It contributed approximately $3.7 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal year, which went towards helping to support education in New York state.

New Yorkers who may be struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can go to NYProblemGamblingHelp.org for assistance. Additionally, they can call New York’s toll-free confidential HOPEline at 877-8-HOPENY (877-846-7369), or texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.