Three found dead across Queens in addition to triple homicide in St. Albans: NYPD

While crime scene investigators worked a triple homicide in St. Albans, three more individuals were found dead in three other locations around the borough.

A 54-year-old St. Albans landlord was arrested and booked on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the 113th Precinct on murder and weapons charges for allegedly killing his girlfriend and two tenants to death at his home on Millburn Street.

David Daniels allegedly admitted to fatally stabbing two women and a man after he walked into the 113th Precinct station house and told detectives the details of the triple homicide.

Meanwhile, detectives in three other Queens precincts were working on Nov. 15 to determine what caused the deaths of three other individuals who were found dead at three separate locations around the borough within a 24-hour period.

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica responded to a 911 call of an injured man at the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue subway station just after 9 p.m., where they found him unconscious and unresponsive bleeding from his head on a northbound E train.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending proper family notification and the office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the NYPD.

Earlier on Tuesday, police from the 102nd Precinct responded to a 911 call of an injured man at 107-01 101st Ave. in Ozone Park, where they found a 45-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive lying on the sidewalk. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity is pending proper family notification and the office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death while the investigation continues, police said.

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 15, police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park were on routine patrol when they found an unconscious woman lying on the sidewalk Pitkin Avenue and 83rd Street across from Bayside Cemetery. The unidentified woman was unresponsive with no visible signs of trauma, police said. EMS responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD.