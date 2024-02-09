Multiplex Cinemas in Whitestone to officially close in May

The College Point Multiplex Cinemas in Whitestone is one of the latest theaters to announce closure.

Moviegoers have just a couple months left to catch a screening at College Point Multiplex Cinemas in Whitestone.

The movie theater, owned and operated by National Amusements, formally announced Thursday the upcoming closure, citing a “business decision.” The company said the theater’s last day of operation will be May 7.

“It has been a pleasure to serve the Queens community with great movie-going for many years,” read a statement posted to the company website. “We thank you for your patronage and hope you have made wonderful movie memories at our cinema.”

The imminent closure marks the chain’s departure from the five boroughs, as its other locations across the city have announced closures in recent months.

The Multiplex Cinemas in Jamaica is set to close in June, after the company told Mattone Group Jamaica Company, which owns the space, that it will not be renewing its lease. The company also closed its Brooklyn location, on Linden Boulevard, earlier this year also citing a “business decision” in a statement.

The location at 30-02 Whitestone Expressway, which also used to be home to a now-shuttered Toys “R” Us next to the theater, will likely turn into a distribution center.

At the end of December, YIMBY reported that a real estate development firm, Triangle Equities, secured $50 million for a multi-story logistics facility at the close to 10-acre site.

Local Whitestone residents took to social media to share their disappointment with the upcoming closure.

“Very sad news. A big loss for our community,” wrote Michael Palacios on Instagram. “I remember all the great birthday parties at the theater and going to see some of the greatest motion pictures with my best friend.”