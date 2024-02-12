Queens Centers for Progress to host annual “Evening of Fine Food” celebrating borough’s culinary diversity and community support

Sign up for our QNS.com email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Queens Centers for Progress (QCP), a non-profit dedicated to providing services to children and adults with developmental disabilities, recently announced that it will be holding its 28th annual “Evening of Fine Food” event later this month.

This annual event is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27, at Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, and celebrates the rich culinary diversity of Queens, while supporting the organization’s mission that focuses on promoting independence, community involvement and an enhanced quality of life for the individuals it serves.

Hundreds of attendees, including both longtime supporters and new faces, are expected to join the festivities, which will be emceed by PIX 11 Reporter Greg Mocker for the second consecutive year. The event will showcase an array of gourmet dishes and beverages provided by top restaurants and beverage purveyors from across the borough.

Highlighting the evening will be the presentation of the “Chefs of the Year” award to Frank J. Quatela, a renowned architect, and Hersh K. Parekh, Esq., a distinguished deputy chief at the Port Authority of NY & NJ, both of whom have made significant contributions to the community. In a unique twist, the honorees will also share their cooking talents by preparing a family specialty for guests.

In addition to the culinary celebration, QCP will honor Lara Gregory, Esq., a prominent Queens community leader and QCP board member, with the Claire Shulman Spirit of Community Award. This accolade recognizes Gregory’s service and dedication to the community.

The event will feature returning favorites, such as Bourbon Street, Austin’s Ale House, One Station Plaza and many others, alongside newcomers, offering attendees a taste of the borough’s unparalleled food scene. From fine dining to sweet treats and international flavors, the variety of offerings aims to highlight the diversity that defines Queens.

“We are deeply grateful for the continued support of our sponsors, participants and the community,” said Wendy Gennaro, QCP’s Director of Development. “This event not only celebrates the culinary excellence of Queens, but also reinforces our commitment to supporting individuals with developmental disabilities. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this year’s ‘Evening of Fine Food’ and making it the most successful one yet.”

The “Evening of Fine Food” serves as a major fundraiser for QCP, with proceeds directly supporting over 1,200 individuals with developmental disabilities. Tickets are available for $150 per person, with the event running from 6:30-9 p.m.

For tickets and more information about the “Evening of Fine Food,” click here.