Victoria’s Secrets: The beauty of friendship

Sign up for our QNS.com email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

What I’ve noticed about living in Palm Beach these past three months is that most people are from other places, but have forged fast friends here because our families are not.

To my delight, this past week was not only my birthday, but also our Palm Beach Power List event brilliantly celebrating leaders in Palm Beach County and bringing great joy and networking opportunities to our successful honorees.

Our events team brought Demetra, who ran the “Ultimate Networking Event,” and my daughter Elizabeth, who oversees our media company’s 50 events, to Palm Beach. So I had special time with Elizabeth after the Power List event — what fun to have her to myself!

To my delight, friends Jean Shafirof, Kim Renk Dryer, Rebecca Seawright and Louise Braver dined with us Thursday night and said, “why don’t we have a birthday party for you on Saturday?” So, we did! In less than 48 hours, they put it together and about 150 people — including Judith Giuliani and Patrick Cerminara — joined us! It doesn’t get better than having friends and family around you!

Sending love to you, my dear readers! Until next time!