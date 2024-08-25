Victoria’s Secrets: Out and about

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

As I enter the final weeks of summer, it feels like there’s been a crescendo of activity with causes capturing the summer crowd before Labor Day.

On Saturday, there were multiple parties, from Rabbi Josh Franklin’s summer celebration in Wainscott to a party honoring Pat Dolan, to having Chuck Scarborough emcee ARF’s event, to Jean Shafiroff celebrating her front cover, and finally Dan’s Taste White Party at Gurney’s. And that was only one night!

Pat Dolan, CEO of Newsday, was honored for his work in helping the people of Haiti by providing air ambulances. Countless lives have been saved thanks to his helicopters transporting people with no access to health care who live along back road pothole-ridden streets, who then get flown to be treated at a hospital. Friends Ken and Maria Fishel donated their property to raise money for the impactful cause.

Then, Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF), a rescue group that provides aid to stray dogs by putting them into loving adopted homes, had their gala at their beautiful property in East Hampton.

It was an honor to meet Chuck Scarborough, the legendary broadcaster of 50 years — he looks like he’s 50! — at NBC. I have admired the Southampton resident for decades.

My friend and client Dina Burns invited me to be her guest and I was happy to see her father and brother, who were also sponsors of the beautiful night with their Southampton Lexus and Mercedes dealerships! Their impressive cars lined the walkway to the outdoor cocktail party.

During the pre-party, guests filtered inside and out of the van filled with adorable dogs and cats up for adoption. One little doggy touched my heart and for an instant, I thought how sweet it would be to bring him home. I didn’t, but everyone loved looking and holding the beautiful animals who were all up for adoption.

To my delight, the great artist Peter Marino, dressed in his iconic black leather hat, jacket and pants and enhanced by silver rings on every finger, was there to support the cause.

At my table, was the revered DA Ray Tierney and his wife Erica, along with Rob Trotta, the Suffolk County Legislator, Dina Burns and her husband, father and brother Philip, who is a physician involved in the medical cannabis business.

ARF’s goal was to raise over $1.5 million. I hope that happened, but I had to leave to support my kids at their sold out Dan’s Taste White Party at the iconic Gurney’s in Montauk!

The “White Party” concluded the season of our events with a spectacular wine and food extravaganza under the stars at Gurney’s unique oceanfront property.

Whenever I talk to someone about Gurney’s, their memorable stories start rolling off their lips. My next door neighbor Jay told me how his blue collar dad had gone out to Gurney’s decades ago with an offer of a free dinner just to explore the property — a clever sales technique to lure people into buying timeshares. And it worked! His dad held his time shares and built family memories in Montauk for decades until the property was bought and all the “owners” bought out. It was sweet to hear Jay’s fond memories of time spent there.

Fast forward to today, the latest owners have made Gurney’s into a world-class resort with one of the finest spas on the eastern seaboard. I’m hoping to take my daughters for a getaway there — it’s how we bond and build memories for a lifetime together!

One of the best things about being in the media is meeting great, interesting and successful people.

Fortunately for me, my neighbor Jay introduced me to his dear friend Jim McCann, CEO of 1-800-Flowers. He built his business from one store to over 125 locations across the country and acquired multiple synergistic companies.

What you might not know is that he also founded Smile Farms, a farm that is worked by people with special needs.

Like me with my daughter Lara bringing me into new worlds, Jim’s brother has special needs and it fostered Jim’s desire to create Smile Farms.

I love their motto: “Smile Farms, Creating Jobs One Smile at a Time!” In fact, they have both flowers and fruit grown and sold by people with disabilities.

The farm is in Moriches at 1 Montauk Highway. I’m going there for my fall plants! You should, too!

Love to you my dear readers.

