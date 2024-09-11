Exclusive: Lime pledges $2.5 million annual investment in Queens e-scooter program

A Lime Foot Patrol team-member puts e-scooters in their designated docking area in front of York College in Jamaica.

One of the three e-scooter companies involved in the DOT’s eastern Queens e-scooter program shared its plans to invest $2.5 million annually in operations and technology campaigns in Queens.

Lime shared with QNS on Tuesday, Sept. 10, its plans to invest $1.5 million into its Queens program this year and $2.5 million annually beginning in 2025 to address community feedback about e-scooter parking and safety.

The company is revamping its locally hired Foot Patrol team, now deploying squads based on real-time data and community feedback to address misplaced and misparked e-scooters in service areas. Additionally, Lime is investing in its Queens operations by upgrading hardware and technology and expanding its workforce with locally hired staff.

Furthermore, the organization is hosting an integrated, long-running campaign to promote proper parking in Queens through in-person events and social media ridership campaigns. In-person campaigns include the Queens Borough President’s Bike Jam event this Saturday, Sept. 14, and a Queens Night Market Activation later that evening, which includes free safety gear.

Since the launch of the e-scooter program on June 27, Lime has reported over 41,000 new signups and over 131,000 rides across its service areas, which include service areas such as Flushing, Jamaica and St. Albans.

Nicole Yearwood, senior manager for government relations at Lime, said that the company is working to support the desire for sustainable ways to get around while working with community members to ensure safe riding and proper parking.

“Lime is committed to serving Queens riders and focusing on the quality of life for all residents, and we will match that stated commitment with resources and action,” Yearwood said in a statement.

In the three years since Lime launched its e-scooters in the Bronx launch, riders have taken over 2.5 million trips on Lime’s Gen4 e-scooters. According to the company, Bronx and Queens residents have taken over 1 million rides through August of this year, a 74% increase compared to the year-to-date period in 2023.